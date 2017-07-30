25°
Work starts on $29.5m project to transform Gladstone waterfront

Tegan Annett
| 30th Jul 2017 4:30 AM
VISION: Patsy's place is in the stage 1b development of East Shores.
VISION: Patsy's place is in the stage 1b development of East Shores.

DREAMS of a waterfront cafe at East Shores have come a step closer to reality, with work starting next week on the $29.5 million Stage 1B.

Gladstone Ports Corporation confirmed on Friday initial maintenance works on East Shores Stage 1B will begin on Wednesday, August 2.

GPC Chairman, Leo Zussino said this was a significant milestone for the project which received approval earlier this year.

Stage 1B will include an interpretative centre showing the Port of Gladstone's maritime history, an amphitheatre, waterfront cafe and a cruise passenger interface for the growing cruise tourism industry.

"Stage 1B of East Shores will extend on the existing award winning East Shores parklands," he said.

 

Design concept of East Shores Stage 1B
Design concept of East Shores Stage 1B

"This initial maintenance work signals the beginning of the project which will, in its completion, include the development of an Interpretative Centre, a waterfront cafe, a revamped and much larger Patsy Lee Place fishing platform and a cruise passenger interface."

The project gained State Government funding in February and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk travelled to Gladstone for the announcement.

"All of these developments have the potential to expand economic activity and create new jobs for locals, and spin-offs for existing businesses," Ms Palaszczuk said during the announcement.

Maintenance work will begin next week on the Rock Bund wall, between the HMAS Gladstone and Patsy Lee Place.

The area impacted by the work is not accessible by the community, but GPC urged those visiting the parklands to be mindful of the works undertaken.

