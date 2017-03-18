Work starts on $550K solution to dangerous intersection

Golding Contractors principal civil engineer, Grant Christensen, GAWB Chief Operating Officer, John Tumbers and Gladstone resident Glen Doran overlook plans to upgrade the Gladstone Benaraby Road and Skyhill Road intersection.

THE commute from Gladstone to Tannum Sands will take longer than usual as critical road works begin at a hazardous stretch of the busy thoroughfare.

The Skyring Hill Rd intersection will have a major upgrade with a $550,000 project starting next week to widen the road and add a turning lane.

As part of a development to build a second dam to boost Gladstone's water supply, Gladstone Area Water Board must first upgrade the intersection to prepare for increased traffic.

GAWB chief operating officer John Tumbers said it would make the commute safer for the 3600 people who used the road every day.

"Locals will tell you of the many near misses along this stretch of road, with poor visibility to the south and no turning lanes, so this upgrade is a great outcome for the community," Mr Tumbers said.

But before drivers benefit they'll have to travel slower than usual while the road works are under way for about four months.

"Two-way traffic will be maintained during the peak traffic hours of 7am to 9am and 3pm to 7pm, but single lane traffic may be required outside those hours for some works," Mr Tumbers said.

The intersection improvements were a condition GAWB needed to meet before starting construction on the Offline Water Storage Facility in the area.

The $29 million state-funded project will provide reserve water if Awoonga Dam fails due to storms or supply issues and for GAWB to carry out maintenance work.

"Awoonga's getting on a bit now and we have maintenance work that's critical to the safety of the dam and the pump station," Mr Tumbers said.

"This Offline Storage Facility allows us to do that maintenance work in due time."

Golding Contractors principal civil engineer, Grant Christensen, Gladstone resident Glen Doran and GAWB Chief Operating Officer, John Tumbers overlook plans to upgrade the Gladstone Benaraby Road and Skyhill Road intersection. Tegan Annett

The facility will hold 1200ML of water and provide Gladstone with water security for 14 days.

Golding Contractors will complete the road work and construction of the dam.

Principal civil engineer Grant Christensen said the contract supported 60 jobs with 20 of those starting next week on the roadworks.

"It's important during the road works people do slow down and take care of themselves and us," Mr Christensen said.

Once the roadworks are complete Golding Contractors will begin building the Offline Storage Facility.

For more information about the intersection upgrade and the water security project visit GAWB's website.