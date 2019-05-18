Work on new precinct in Gladstone West up for tender

FUTURE: An artists' impression of the Philip St Community Precinct.

A NEW precinct planned for West Gladstone is shovel ready with Stage 1 of the works now up for tender.

The Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct will include precinct would be a hub for community services including the council's family centres, the Salvation Army and a retirement village.

Stage 1 for external civil works is currently up for tender which would include roads, stormwater infrastructure, landscaping and electrical works.

Further tender for Stage 1 internal civil works and building works in the near future.

A council spokeswoman said the entirety of Stage 1 works was anticipated to cost about $16 million and was expected to be completed mid next

year.

"Stage 1 has been funded by the Gladstone Foundation via funds granted to Salvation Army, Gladstone Regional Council and the Federal Government via the Regional Jobs and Investment Package - Bowen Basin - Local Infrastructure Scheme,” she said.

She said the precinct was planned to be developed to address a number of social infrastructure needs in a pleasant parkland setting for the community's use and enjoyment.

"Due to the sensitive nature of services being delivered and reasons for attendance, the design envisaged to create a place where visitors experience peace, sensitivity, anonymity and serenity,” she said.

"The buildings not only offer privacy, they are nestled amongst the natural environment - allowing a holistic approach to human services. The precinct is also accommodating of people of all mobility.”

The overall precinct will be developed in two stages with stage one including an entrance road, secondary road and internal road, stormwater infrastructure, carpark, playground, amphitheatre, landscaping and four buildings.

Stage 2 will include internal road, carparks and the remaining five buildings with occupants yet to be determined.

No timings have been determined for the start of Stage 2.

Tenders close on June 4 and submissions can be lodged electronically to the LG Tender Box.