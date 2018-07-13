Work experience gives Gladstone students a hand up

GETTING ON WITH THE JOB: Ashlea Knickel interviewing staff at Boyne Smelter Limited during her work experience at The Observer during the school holidays.

GETTING ON WITH THE JOB: Ashlea Knickel interviewing staff at Boyne Smelter Limited during her work experience at The Observer during the school holidays. Matt Taylor GLA120718WEXP

THERE'S nothing like learning on the job.

That's the lesson learnt by Trinity College's Ashlea Knickel, one of three local students who took part in work experience at The Observer last week.

She was joined by Penny Hoffmann from Chanel College and Matthew Marshall from Toolooa State High School.

"It made me realise it's definitely something I want to do in the future," she said of her week on the job.

"I didn't expect to do as much hands-on work as we did, so it was great to get out and have a chat to people and actually write stories."

The school holiday program, organised by school and industry partnership EQIP Gladstone, paired students from eight local high schools with more than 250 employers across the region.

EQIP general manager Melissa Dennis said the experience was beneficial for young people wanting to learn about a wide range of vocations and industries.

"(They) have the opportunity to observe the experts at work and the work they do," she said.

"Students build valuable skills and experience to help them make informed career choices, which is crucial for the successful transition from education to employment or further study."

Ms Knickel, who has already been accepted to study a Bachelor of Communication (Journalism) at Charles Sturt University next year, echoed that advice for students considering the program.

"Just get in there and do it for sure. It was really helpful," she said.

Did you take part in an interesting work experience placement these holidays? Let us know at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au