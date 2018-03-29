Work changes killed Apex

ACCORDING to Kevin Blessington, shift work and work transfers sounded the death-knell for Apex clubs in Gladstone.

"In the 1990s industries changed their shift work rosters so a lot of our members dropped out. It's hard to do charity work when you're working shifts," he said.

But other workplace changes also impacted the club.

"We lost some good people who worked for the government and banks when they were transferred or promoted out of town.

In the end they couldn't find five members to get a quorum to hold a meeting

It was a far cry from their glory days in the 1970s and '80s when there were two clubs in Gladstone, the Gladstone and Port Curtis branches, and they were so popular they had to put a ceiling of 40 members.

We had two great teams making Gladstone a better place to live in while raising money for local charities.

"And our families got a lot of pleasure out of the club, especially during our Christmas parties and other celebrations," he said.

Many community groups in Gladstone lost members for similar reasons.

The remaining Apex retirees still catch up every three years for a barbecue and to reminisce, but their memories aren't as sharp as they used to be.

Darryl Keyworth said, "Kev called recently and asked if he was organising this year's BBQ but I told him the reunion was last year which may explain why he missed it!"