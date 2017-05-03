Work begins to replace Mt Larcom servo

CHANGES: It is believed that work has begun on replacing the Mount Larcom service station with a new one.

MOUNT Larcom's Choice service station has officially shut its doors.

It is the only service station in the small town.

However, it is believed that it will be replaced with a Puma Energy station.

Gladstone Regional Council approved the application in February last year.

The old station will be demolished and the new centre is expected to have seven pumps and 12 car parking spots.

The main building will have a kitchen and truckers' facility with a separate diesel area for heavy vehicles, similar to Calliope's travel centre.

Previously the company said there would be plenty of parking for cars and caravans.

It is unclear how long construction of the service station will take.

Puma bought the group that runs Choice in 2013.

Puma was contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.