Work begins on upgrading botanic gardens pathways

WORK has started on a bridge and new connecting pathways at the Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

The upgrades will help connect future garden demonstrations at the facility.

Gladstone Region Councillor Chris Trevor said the finished product would provide a disability

friendly, multifunctional bridge and pathway next to Tondoon Lake.

"Once completed, the bridge will allow users to move safely from one side of the gardens to the other, all while ensuring the facility remains aesthetically pleasing for all users," Cr Trevor said.

"Road and parking changes will come into effect with signage and fencing in place to support road changes and to ensure the safety of visitors."

The Rotary Charity Markets will not be affected by the works and will go ahead on the third Sunday of the month from 7am adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

"Car parking for market attendees will be outside of the Tondoon Botanic Gardens' grounds, utilising the main carpark and large grassed area of the industry carpark off Bailiff Road," Cr Trevor said.

"The road to the Japanese Teahouse and Arboretum area will be closed to all traffic at the car parking spaces near the public amenities but can still be accessed by foot."

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe was pleased the project was made possible through $600,000 from the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program.

"The new bridge is exactly the type of project the Works for Queensland program is designed to help our councils deliver for their communities," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"Across the three rounds of the program, Gladstone Regional Council has received more than $18 million to help deliver 22 projects that have created or supported more than 330 local jobs so far.

"Council received a further $5.2 million from the COVID Works for Queensland program to fund nine projects and help the community unite and recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"That's a fantastic result for the Gladstone economy and for Gladstone families."

Works are expected to continue to October 30, weather permitting.