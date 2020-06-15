Menu
Gladstone Central State School principal Leanne Martin examines plans for the $400,000 upgrade os the school's amenities block. Picture: Contributed
Education

Work begins on $400k upgrade to primary school

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Jun 2020 11:30 AM
WORK has begun on the $400,000 upgrade to the Gladstone Central State School amenities block that was announced last month.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher had previously met with principal Leanne Martin to discuss the needs of the school. The amenities block was the top infrastructure priority identified.

Mr Butcher said the previous facility was not up to current standards and this upgrade would make sure it met the needs of the school into the future.

“I’m sure the students will feel much more comfortable using these updated amenities” he said.

The work will remove issues associated with asbestos contained in the old building and provide enhanced facilities.

Mr Butcher said he was delighted Education Minister Grace Grace MP had listened and delivered the facility for one of Gladstone’s oldest schools.

gladstone central state school glenn butcher
Gladstone Observer

