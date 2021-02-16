Woorabinda crime spree lands woman in court

A Woorabinda woman threw the contents of her red casket cup on the road after being intercepted by police last June, a court heard. Pic: ISTOCK

A Woorabinda woman appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court last week on a raft of charges after months of offending.

Megan Jean Freeman, 45, pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes for use, committing public nuisance, possessing more than the prescribed quantity of liquor in a restricted area without a permit and two failures to appear in accordance with an undertaking.

Police prosecutor Megan Lane read the facts of Freeman’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On June 28 last year, Woorabinda police were conducting mobile patrols throughout the area when they came across Freeman “swaying” in the middle of the street.

She was holding a red casket cup, had a black backpack on, and was yelling abuse at nobody in particular.

When she was approached and questioned by police, Freeman started to feverishly abuse the officers and threw the contents of her cup on the road.

She was detained and searched, which uncovered a one litre bottle of rum and a bronze cone piece connected to a small hose pipe in her backpack.

Freeman continued to abuse police when she was questioned about the alcohol and drug paraphernalia in her backpack, and was issued a notice to appear in court.

She failed to appear for her court date in late September, 2020, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She also failed to appear on November 25, and handed herself in to police in February with no lawful or emergent reason for not appearing.

Freeman’s solicitor Veronica Ditchfield said her client had an unenviable criminal history, however, there had been a gap in her offending since March, 2017.

“She essentially left Woorabinda in an effort to straighten her life out after her spate of offending had concluded,” Ms Ditchfield said.

Ms Beckinsale addressed Freeman and said it was really undignified behaviour for someone of Freeman’s age and not what she expected.

“You are an aunty and grandmother to younger children, you need to take on this role not be someone who is abusing police drunk in the street,” Ms Beckinsale said.

“You wouldn’t speak to police when you are sober like that, you would look up to them and know that they are helping people.”

Ms Beckinsale placed Freeman on 12 months’ probation and fined her $250 with the utensils and liquor to be destroyed.

Criminal convictions were recorded.

