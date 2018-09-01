Menu
Woolworths at the Gladstone Central Plaza.
Crime

FRAUD: Woolworths scanning trick lands man in court

Andrew Thorpe
by
1st Sep 2018 4:30 AM

A CHEAP trick designed to cut down the price of his grocery bill landed a Gladstone man before a magistrate yesterday.

The man pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and two counts of attempted fraud after being caught performing the trick at Woolworths Gladstone Valley on four occasions in May.

He had been scanning a $2 item while loading his bag with more expensive items.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella noted the quantities involved indicated the man may have been looking to supplement his income as he dealt with a drug problem, a deduction the defendant admitted was correct.

He was ordered to pay $65.65 in compensation and sentenced to 12 months of probation, with a condition he undergo drug testing if required.

A conviction was recorded.

