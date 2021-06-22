The retail giant has introduced a new feature to its self-service check-outs, asking shoppers to round up the total of their shop.

Woolworths has introduced a new feature to its self-service checkout process as part of a month-long fundraising initiative.

The supermarket has been prompting shoppers to round up the total of their spend and donate the difference to one of its charity partners.

As part of its campaign, called FareShare, Woolworths distributes money to local charities in each of the country's states and territories.

By opting into the program, customers agree to their total spend being rounded up to the nearest dollar to be donated to a charity they select from a host of options.

Woolworths has introduced a prompt asking shoppers to round up the total of their shop. Picture: De Guymer Kit/News Limited

Rural Aid, Share the Dignity, The Salvation Army and Variety are among charities customers can select until the end of the program on June 29.

Woolworths said its Feed Appeal was designed to help meet a 47 per cent increase in demand for food relief across Australia in the past year.

The retailer said the money raised through Feed Appeal, which also ran throughout June last year, helped charities buy essential equipment like fridges, freezers, ovens and vans.

Woolworths would also be donating pre-made meals, prepared by FareShare, directly to local charities.

Through its June appeal, the supermarket hoped to raise enough money to support the creation of three million meals.

Money raised in last year's appeal exceeded $1.5 million and enabled 52 cash donations of up to $50,000 to be made to food relief charities.

The supermarket is the primary fundraising driver of the Feed Appeal, driven by FareShare, which it has been in partnership with since 2008.

Originally published as Woolworths' new self checkout move