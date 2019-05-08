Menu
A woman got a nasty surprise in her breakfast she bought at Woolworths.
Metal found in woman’s yoghurt

by James Hall
8th May 2019 12:58 PM

A Melbourne woman got a nasty surprise in her breakfast this morning when she felt a strange sharp object in her mouthful of yoghurt she had bought at Woolworths.

She spat out the strange item and saw it was a stray piece of metal which had been lodged inside the yoghurt made by Chobani.

Sheridan Tomkinson posted an image of the object to the Woolworths Facebook page, saying the breakfast meal is part of her daily routine.

"As I started eating this at my desk at work, I felt something unusual in my mouth and it's a f***ing piece of metal," the post said.

"Suffering a major toothache at the moment with my wisdom teeth, and chewing on this thing made it feel worse.

"Good one Woolworths and Chobani, I was really enjoying my yoghurt until this completely put me off."

Users on the social media site were equally disgusted and shocked.

"OMG yuck complain to Chobani," one insisted.

"Make sure you put a big complaint in that's terrible imagine (if) it was a little child," another said.

Woolworths also commented on the image, thanking Ms Tomkinson for raising the issue of the stray metal.

"We're very concerned to see this," the post read.

"Thank you for letting us know your details. Our team will be in contact with you today."

The supermarket giant provided a comment to news.com.au saying it had communicated the issue with Chobani.

"The details have been reported to the supplier who makes the product, and we stand ready to assist them as they investigate the matter," the Woolworths spokesperson said.

"We're not aware of any other reports of a similar nature about this product at this time."

Continue the conversation on Twitter @James_P_Hall or james.hall1@news.com.au

More Stories

chobani editors picks food shopping supermarkets viral woolworths

Top Stories

