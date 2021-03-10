Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Woolworths are experiencing major technical issues.
Woolworths are experiencing major technical issues.
News

Woolies stores hit by national tech glitch

by Evin Priest
10th Mar 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Woolworths is experiencing major technical issues with its self-serve checkout counters across the country, the supermarket giant has confirmed.

Multiple customers reported outages at the self-serve kiosks on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Woolworths confirmed the service was temporarily unavailable in many of its stores.

"We've experienced an IT issue at our self-serve check-outs in stores this afternoon," Woolworths told NCA NewsWire in a statement.

Many of Woolworths’ self-serve check-outs are down across the country. Picture: supplied
Many of Woolworths’ self-serve check-outs are down across the country. Picture: supplied

 

"Stores remain open as we can still process transactions through check-outs operated by our team members and through the self-serve check-outs that are still operational.

"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience to customers and thank them for their patience."

Woolworths also said "many of our self-serve registers are down, but not all."

Originally published as Woolies stores hit by national tech glitch

editors picks woolworths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pale ale drinking session lands man in Gladstone court

        Premium Content Pale ale drinking session lands man in Gladstone court

        Crime Four cans of pale ale was enough for Daniel Willersdorf to blow over.

        Iconic Gladstone hotel to get $500k refurbishment

        Premium Content Iconic Gladstone hotel to get $500k refurbishment

        News Tenders have been called for 16 trades identified in the makeover of one of...

        Youth program shapes region’s next generation of leaders

        Premium Content Youth program shapes region’s next generation of leaders

        Education Leadership was not lacking among the region’s youth when they came together for an...

        ‘Devoted father’: Honouring the memory of CQ drowning victim

        Premium Content ‘Devoted father’: Honouring the memory of CQ drowning victim

        News The Gladstone father-of-two tragically drowned after falling overboard while...