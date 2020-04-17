ITEM limits put in place to stop panic buyers from hoarding essential goods are set to ease as supply catches up with demand.

Supermarket giant Woolworths has announced limits on several products have been lifted in recent days, while also revealing the best time for shoppers to go in store.

In an email to customers, Woolworths Food Group managing director Brad Banducci said 95 per cent of stores would also have hand sanitiser at entrances by Sunday as supermarket moved to adjust to a "new normal."

Mr Banducci said item limits on canned vegetables, canned legumes, canned tomatoes, serviettes and most baby products, excluding wipes, had been relaxed.

Supermarket shelves have been cleared of toilet paper and other essential items in recent weeks. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"Another 1.5 million units of hand sanitiser will come in this week, plus another 500,000 packs of pasta," he said.

"These are big quantities but with demand still high, supply will remain patchy in parts."

Sales of toilet paper were also falling, with only 11.5 million rolls sold this past week, compared to 15 million last week and 20 million the week before.

Brad Banducci, Woolworths Group CEO. Picture: Supplied

In reassuring news about social distancing, Mr Banducci said shoppers were also going to stores less frequently while also providing key details about when stores were emptier.

"Australians are shopping less often, but buying more when they do," he said.

"We are shopping more locally, more in the mornings and less on Saturdays and Sundays."

Originally published as Woolies relaxes item limits, reveals quietest times