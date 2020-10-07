Woolies Ooshies swap day is back

Australia’s beloved Ooshies promotion was called off abruptly this year after unprecedented demand, but now collectors have a chance to pick up where they left.

The supermarket giant has revealed it will hold a Disney+ Ooshies swap day at Woolworths stores and participating Metro branded stores on Saturday, October 10, between 10am-2pm.

Stores in NSW, Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory, and the ACT will host the event.

Victoria is excluded from the swap day as the promotion is still running in the state after a delayed start date due to heightened COVID-19 restrictions. It also won't be held in South Australia as stores in the state were recently used to trial the event.

Aliyah Richards, 6, has been collecting Woolworths’ Disney+ Ooshies. Picture: Emma Brasier

There will be COVID-safe measures around hygiene and physical distancing in place on the swap day. Staff will also clean Ooshies before they are traded and attendees will be required to check in through a QR code.

Woolworths Director of Stores, Robert Moffat, said COVID-19 community transmission rates in many states had caused the retailer to shelve plans for a swap day, but he was confident it could now go ahead.

"Swap days have historically been an important way to help customers fill the gaps in their collection, but these plans were initially paused due to the COVID-19 community infection rates in many states at the time," Mr Moffat said.

"However with positive COVID-19 cases continuing to fall across Australia and state borders beginning to open, we're confident we can apply our learnings from the last six months and implement COVIDSafe measures. We will adjust how swap days operate to help keep our customers and team members safe while giving customers the opportunity to try to complete their collection.

Woolworths’ Disney+ Ooshie promotion was cut short due to huge demand. Picture: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths

"These swap days will be more organised than in previous years. Customers will queue to drop off their extra Disney+ Ooshies where they will be cleaned by a team member, then have the opportunity to pick up available cleaned Disney+ Ooshies to add to their collection."

Collectors with unwanted or extra Ooshies, including those from last year's Lion King collection, can dispose of the figurines and their wrappers in dedicated recycling bins at stores until January 31.

Recycled Ooshies can be turned into plastic pellets, used to help make outdoor products such as park benches.

Originally published as Woolies Ooshies swap day is back