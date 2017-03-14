33°
BREAKING: Major Gladstone shopping centre up for sale

Chris Lees | 14th Mar 2017 7:25 PM Updated: 7:33 PM
Woolworth Gladstone Valley was renovated early last year and now it's for sale.
Woolworth Gladstone Valley was renovated early last year and now it's for sale. Paul Braven GLA060216WOOLIES

WHAT would you do if you owned your own supermarket?

While there would be so many fun things you could do, you would unfortunately probably need to actually run it as a business.

But if you're interested, Woolworths at Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre is for sale.

The price of the 7,258 sqm Woolworths is not listed but it is being sold by Colliers International - Sydney.

Real estate firm Colliers International tonight confirmed the owner has put the property on the market. 

It comes after recent upgrades were done to the Woolworths and the Gladstone Valley Centre last year. 

These included $5.8 million upgrades, renovations to Woolworths interior, and other touch-ups, such as the mural on the wall facing Herbert St. 

The new owner will also have Woolworths locked into the premises for the long-term, with the grocery giant just signing a new 20-year lease. 

Phone Lachlan MacGillivray on 0413 053 919 or Stewart Gilchrist on 0439 034 042 for more information.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  commercial property real estate woolworths

