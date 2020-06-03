Woolies brings in new 20 cent shopping bag

Exclusive: Woolworths is bringing back old school paper bags for the first time in 40 years to offer shoppers another alternative to how they take their groceries home.

From today, Woolworths customers nationwide will have the option of buying the paper bags, which have been tested to carry up to six kilos.

The bags were trialled at a number of Woolworths stores last year across NSW in Double Bay, Rouse Hill, Marrickville Metro, Town Hall, Paddington, Coogee, and Rose Bay stores.

In Queensland, they were trialled in Woolworths stores at Cairns and Gold Coast.

In Victoria, they were trialled in its South Yarra, QV, Albert Park Metro and Abbotsford Metro stores.

The bags are made from 70 per cent recycled paper, and will be sold for 20 cents, which is five cents more than its 15 cent re-usable soft plastic bag which was introduced when single-use plastic bags were phased out of all stores from 2018.

Plans are under way to extend the option of paper bags to Woolworths' online customers for home delivery and pick up orders.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said the paper bags have been introduced to meet growing customer demand for alternatives which can be easily recycled in household kerbside collection.

"For some time, customers have told us they'd like the option of a strong paper bag option, so we're pleased to now offer that choice at our check-outs, alongside our existing reusable plastic bags," she said.

"These paper bags resonated really well with customers when we trialled them in 20 stores last year and we expect to see a positive response from the customers who've been asking for this option nationwide."

All paper used in the bag has been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, with non-recycled paper used with recycled paper to provide a stronger structure.

Customers keen to reduce the use of plastic bags when buying fruit and vegetables will also be able to buy a reusable nylon produce bag from today (Wed).

The new nylon bag will come in a pack of three for $4.

These bags are designed to be compatible with Woolworths checkout scales and will be in the fruit and vegetables section of all Woolworths Metros and select supermarkets.

Shoppers can also still purchase Woolworths' Bag for Good and foldable bag for 99 cents, and their $2.49 Chiller Bag in stores.

Since Woolworths began phasing out single-use plastic bags two years ago, more than six billion bags have been taken out of circulation.

