Supermarket giant Woolworths has been forced to pull store-made bread from the shelves at one of its shops over fears it may contain glass.
Woolies bread recalled over horror find

by Erin Lyons
7th Nov 2020 8:41 AM

Woolworths has issued an urgent recall for one of its stores amid fears its store-made bread may contain class.

Calwell supermarket in Canberra has pulled several lines of the supermarket giant's in-house bakery made bread from the shelves.

Anyone who bought the products on November 4 have been urged to return any loaves for a full refund.

Customers have been warned not to consume any of the bread, whether that be rolls or loaves.

The products were only sold at Woolworths Calwell and are as follows:

  • Bread White Extra Soft Loaf (680g and 800g)
  • Bread Roll 6pk
  • Bread Roll Extra Soft Jumbo Lunch 6pk
  • Hot Dog Roll 6pk
  • Bread Soft Wholemeal Loaf (680g and 800g)
  • Wholemeal Bread Roll 6pk
  • Bread Grain Loaf (800g)
  • Bread Grain Jumbo Lunch 6pk
  • 7 Seeds & Grains Hi Fib Low GI Loaf (750g and 350g)
  • 7 Seeds & Grains Hi Fib Low GI Roll 6pk

﻿Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Woolworths apologised to customers.

