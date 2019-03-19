Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager has faced court charged with manufacturing an explosive device after he allegedly carried a bomb on to a bus.
A teenager has faced court charged with manufacturing an explosive device after he allegedly carried a bomb on to a bus.
Crime

Boy charged over making bombs

19th Mar 2019 12:07 PM

A teenager has faced court charged with manufacturing an explosive device after he allegedly carried a bomb on to a bus.

The 16-year-old boy first came to police attention after the teenager reportedly intended to self-harm on March 5.

Police found CCTV vision from a bus and statements that allegedly showed the Woodcroft boy had an explosive device with him on a bus.

The bomb was not set off and no one was harmed.

His house was searched and other devices were allegedly found.

On Tuesday, police opposed bail in the Adelaide Youth Court and asked the Director of Public Prosecutions to review the case file.

He was remanded in custody to face court in May.

You don't have to suffer alone. If you want to talk to someone, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 22 4636

bombs charged editors picks woodcroft teen

Top Stories

    Families shown footage of capsized vessel at inquest

    premium_icon Families shown footage of capsized vessel at inquest

    News SILENCE descended on a Gladstone courtroom as family members of two men who were onboard FV Cassandra watched drone footage of the capsized trawler.

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:36 PM
    Who do you think you are? This event will help you find out

    premium_icon Who do you think you are? This event will help you find out

    News You may be surprised by what you uncover once you start looking.

    Preps set to shine in special feature

    premium_icon Preps set to shine in special feature

    News The Observer's My First Year photo feature continues to take shape.

    Leading demographer to reveal what's next for CQ

    Leading demographer to reveal what's next for CQ

    News Opportunity to get a glimpse into what CQ could look like in 2043.