Wondering what the weather will be like Christmas Day?

Christmas day and the days leading up to it will be perfect for all outdoor celebrations.

Christmas day and the days leading up to it will be perfect for all outdoor celebrations. courtneyk

ARE you planning a Christmas barbecue, picnic or day at the beach?

Well the weather is on your side.

Christmas Day and the days leading up to Christmas have "a very low chance of rainfall,” in Gladstone said Craig Hall, technical observer at the Bureau of Meteorology.

"It'll be mostly sunny, with light winds, no sign of any showers and about 30-31 degrees,” he said.

Mr Hall said the temperatures were "not so mild for those inland, but right on the coastline it's pretty much the same all the way down to Brisbane”.