‘Wonderfully diverse’: Events get funds boost

The Gladstone Multicultural Association and Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours have received $10,000 each. Pictured: Helena Sant, Lee McIvor, Glenn Butcher and Karen Windress.

The Gladstone Multicultural Association and Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours have received $10,000 each. Pictured: Helena Sant, Lee McIvor, Glenn Butcher and Karen Windress.

TWO Gladstone organisations are the recipients of a share in $1.3 million of funding through the Sstate Government’s Celebrating Multicultural Queensland program.

Gladstone Multicultural Association Inc. will receive $10,000 to help conduct the Gladstone Region Multicultural Festival Day, while Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours Inc. will receive $10,000 to help conduct Flourish in 2020.

WIN acting general manager Lee McIvor said the first annual Flourish, on November 30 this year, aimed to integrate art and culture.

The event includes a world fashion parade, art exhibitions, workshops and food tasting.

She said the $10,000 funding for next year’s event would help cover basic costs such as marquees, artists and advertising.

“They take quite a lot of time to plan … so you need to know exactly how much money you’ve got in your kit before you can commit to things in your events,” she said.

Multicultural association president Helena Sant said the funding was “vital”.

“Especially for us as a not- for-profit organisation,” Ms Sant said. “(It) goes towards entertainment and the actual running cost of the festival.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Gladstone had a “wonderfully diverse” community.

“This wonderful annual festival provides a tremendous opportunity to bring us even closer together through improving cross-cultural understanding,” he said.

“There are so many diverse groups that are here in Gladstone and both of these organisations help bring those groups together.”