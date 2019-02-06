'Wonderful': Gladstone business generous donation to Rotary

A ROUTINE trip for tyre quotes has turned in to a generous gift for the Rotary Club of Gladstone Sunrise.

Beaurepaires Gladstone City on Tank St has donated two sets of tyres for the club's barbecue and cool room trailer.

Long time member Graeme Bartlett said the trailers were due for a tyre change.

"They were getting pretty old and we were concerned they might fail,” Mr Bartlett said.

In late November last year, he approached store manager Robin Davidson for a quote for the tyres.

"(Mr Davidson) rang me within five minutes of me leaving (the store) and said 'I've had a talk and we'll give you the tyres for free',” he said.

"It was really good news of course.”

Mr Davidson said the gesture was his way of giving back to the community.

"We had some stock that we thought we can donate to the Rotary club just to help them out,” he said.

It's a cause that is close to the heart of Mr Davidson, whose father was a Rotary member for over 50 years in Victoria.

"He's been president of the club a couple of times and also a commissioner,” he said.

"If we can help out (other charity clubs), we're prepared to come in and help in whatever way we possibly can.”

For Mr Bartlett and the other Rotary Gladstone Sunrise members, the gesture was "wonderful”.

"Rotary works for the community and we can't do it without public spirited businesses like Beaurepaires,” he said.