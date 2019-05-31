'Wonderful community': Positive impression for US diplomat

US Consul General Sharon Hudson-Dean visited the Gladstone Observer office during her trip to Gladstone.

IT'S not everyday Gladstone plays host to a major diplomat but the town did not disappoint Sharon Hudson-Dean.

The US Consul General was in the region today to visit the Australia Pacific LNG plant on Curtis Island, which is co-owned by American energy company ConocoPhillips.

Ms Hudson-Dean said she was grateful to be welcomed with open arms to the Gladstone region.

"It seems like a very wonderful community - very friendly,” she said.

"I really like it a lot.”

Before her visit to Curtis Island, MsHudson-Dean met Gladstone's elected officials and representatives from the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday night.

She described her tour of the APLNG plant as excellent.

"ConocoPhillips have significant operations here - they have created some excellent high-paying jobs and work hard at being responsible members of the community.”

During a tour of the plant, MsHudson-Dean learnt about the process of the conversion of coal seam gas into liquefied natural gas.

"I thought (the process of making LNG) was really interesting,” she said.

"I think that it is something that's important to have an awareness of - we need energy and we need to be able to have reliable sources.”

She also highlighted the importance of regional centres like Gladstone to the US-Australia trade partnership.

"American companies really like to come to Australia,” she said.

"This is a good and easy market to do business, you have an excellent workforce.

"It's something that benefits both sides.”

She pointed out the takeover of Perisher Ski Resort, located in regional New South Wales, in 2015 by US company Vail Resorts.

"They are putting more money in it to expand the resort and to make it into a premier skiing destination.”

Ms Hudson-Dean is proud that the United States is Australia's largest economic partner.

"Our two-way investment relationship is worth $1.6trillion,” she said.

"The depth of our relationship is largely due to the many important values we share, such as wanting a fair playing field, transparent business terms and rule of law.”

In terms of tourism, MsHudson-Dean said the Gladstone region has potential to attract more American tourists.

"A big part of it is making the connections in order to make this part of the reef more well-known.

She said promoting the Southern Great Barrier Reef, as an alternative to places like Cairns and Townsville, is key to attracting the American market.

"(The reef) is certainly very well known (in the United States) as one of the greatest natural wonders of the world.

"Americans recognise how unique it is - in terms of being significant to environmental phenomena.”

Ms Hudson-Dean also said the Great Barrier Reef is a bucket-list destination for many Americans wanting make the visit down under.

She was appointed US Consul General to Australia last September after being Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Nordic/Baltic Affairs in the European and Eurasian Affairs Bureau at the US State Department.

Before that, she was based out of the US embassy in Latvia.

Ms Hudson-Dean hopes to visit more regional centres during her time in Australia.