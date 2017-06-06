Wonder Woman aids Tannum Sands DV victims

TO THE RESCUE: Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman.

THE Gladstone Zonta Club's idea for a soft room at the Tannum Sands Police station is on its way to becoming a reality, thanks in part to Wonder Woman.

The club held a movie fundraising event on Saturday afternoon to generate money for the soft room project.

"It was great, everyone thoroughly enjoyed the Wonder Woman movie and we had some wonderful raffles," club president Alison Kelly said.

"We haven't totalled it yet, but we think we raised about $900 (and) had about 60 people."

The soft room idea, which has been adopted by various police departments around the world, is based on the idea that police stations can often feel intimidating or unfriendly to victims of domestic and family violence.

The Gladstone Zonta Club previously refurbished an interview room at the Gladstone Police Station, and they want to repeat their success at Tannum Sands, but this time with more of a teenage feel to the room.

"We are going to make a room that's calm," Mrs Kelly said.