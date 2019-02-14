Women's sport on rise as another competition expands

Avondale's Shona Green scores last year. The league tag is returning with more games and potentially more teams.

Avondale's Shona Green scores last year. The league tag is returning with more games and potentially more teams. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: There really has been no better time to play sport if you are a woman in the region.

If everything goes to plan this year's league tag run by the Northern Districts Rugby League will allow ladies to play more games.

The NewsMail can reveal the competition will expand, after its debut season last year, if four or more teams join the competition.

Avondale and Agnes Water played in the inaugural competition and are confirmed starters for this season.

The other three clubs that compete in the men's NDRL - Gin Gin, Miriam Vale and South Kolan - are starting to organise their teams as well.

"Gin Gin are well on the way to throwing together a women's side,” NDRL chairman Neil Redfern said.

"There is time for Miriam Vale and South Kolan to field a side as well.”

The competition is expected to start after Easter to allow teams time to form sides.

Redfern confirmed the competition draw for the women would almost replicate the men, except the men would play each other side one more time than the women.

The men's competition officially starts March 31 with the women's likely to start on April 28.

The women's teams will play each other three times with the sides to play each other according to what the men's draw is if four teams commit.

If there are four sides, Redfern said that Agnes Water, who don't compete in the men, would replace the NDRL team that didn't field a women's side but had one in the men.

If there are five sides, the bye will be introduced with the draw to be different to the men's.

The competition format is expected to be finalised soon.