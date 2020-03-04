Menu
Sewing circle masks
News

Thousands of masks made in Toowoomba after second outbreak

Alexia Austin
29th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
IT'S often said prevention is better than a cure.

With this in mind, volunteers at the Toowoomba women's shed have been hard at work in the past few months, creating hundreds of reusable masks for use in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier in the year, the 30-strong team handmade 1500 masks for Toowoomba health workers and now they are creating a second batch.

"We're looking to make 2000 plus masks," Toowoomba women's shed organiser Jean Turner said.

"We've sent around 200 down to Victoria so far, but they are mostly going to (a volunteer's) friends and relatives.

"I've also sent 50 down to Victoria for the homeless."

The shed has been tasked with making 1000 masks for Heritage Bank staff members on the front line and 400 for SB Care, with more orders expected to follow.

Ms Turner said most of the new masks would be distributed in Queensland, as fears of a second outbreak in the state increased.

"We should close the borders; there are too many people sneaking in and putting people at risk," Ms Turner said.

"I figure that we are going to end up with this nasty, little virus floating around here - so people who are getting in now are doing the right thing; to protect before it happens."

Toowoomba women's shed secretary Rosalie Henderson thanked residents for their recent donations.

"We couldn't survive without the people who donate the materials," Ms Henderson said.

"The only thing we need right now is more 5mm elastic (for the masks) - so if anyone sees it and can grab it for us, we'd be grateful."

More Stories

coronavirus health masks women's shed
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

