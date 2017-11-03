Women's service gets funding for five years

SAY NO: Gladstone Women's Health Centre hosts annual 'Reclaim the Night' Rallies to protest sexual violence against women and children.

GLADSTONE Women's Health Centre has received over $3million in funding from the Queensland Government, ensuring it will continue to provide vital services to the community for the next five years.

GWHC director Sarah Olsen said she's been involved in similar services in Canada and New Zealand and this was the first time she's seen guaranteed funding on a five-year cycle.

"Historically, any service agreements relating to the government have been for either two or three years,” she said.

"I cannot emphasise enough how positive it is that this government has recognised the need for stability in contracts for small, independent not-for-profit organisations.

"Five years' worth of funding allows for us, as an organisation, to better plan and respond to the needs of the community.

"A lot of time and resources goes into tendering for government contracts. Those hours are now put directly into servicing the needs of the Gladstone region.

"We are now able to long-term plan so that we are always responding and helping the families of Gladstone.”

Ms Olsen confirmed GWHC has recently received the funding and is already "busy putting it to good use”.

The funding is being used across three broad program areas within the organisation: Women's Health, Sexual Assault and Domestic and Family Violence.

The funding announcement, made by the State Government last week, saw 117 frontline community service organisations across the state guaranteed funding for the next five years.

GWHC will receive a total of $3, 697,507 over five years.