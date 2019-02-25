Menu
Gladstone Engineering Alliance acting chief executive officer Julie Gelder.
Women's Day event will help 'unlock' the brain's power

Noor Gillani
25th Feb 2019 3:18 PM
ONE International Women's Day event will give attendees the tools needed to "unlock” the brain's power.

Importance of Being Human: Celebrating International Women's Day is a joint venture between the Gladstone Engineering Alliance, Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Women Connecting Women.

GEA chief executive officer Julie Gelder said the mindfulness workshop, headed by former-local Tara Jacobson, would celebrate what it meant to be a woman.

"Tara Jacobsen will unpack the very things that make us human,” Ms Gelder said.

"She'll give attendees the tools and skills to connect us back to being present and balanced in our lives, and to better nurture ourselves.”

Ms Gelder said a large component of the workshop would be understanding how the brain can affect a person's sense of reality.

"She'll give you some practical tools which you can apply every day by unlocking your brains power for calm, deep work and time flow,” Ms Gelder said.

"Rapid advancements in technology and societal changes have improved our lives and the future of our communities (we have) lost sight of what it means to be human.”

For event details or to purchase tickets phone Gladstone Engineering Alliance on 49729060.

Tickets are $55.

