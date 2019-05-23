Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The thermostat wars continue.
The thermostat wars continue.
Business

Women work better in warmer offices

by Robyn Wuth
23rd May 2019 8:57 AM

Scientists have raised the stakes in the battle of the sexes over office airconditioning by discovering women's brains work better at higher temperatures.

Men, on the other hand, work better when the temperature is cooler, according to a study published in the journal PLOS One.

The study, conducted in Germany, tested the ability of 500 men and women to perform a series of tasks at a variety of temperatures.

At higher temperatures, women perform better on maths and verbal tasks while the reverse is true for men.

For women, the increase in performance while working in warmer temperatures was "significantly larger" than the decrease in male performance.

"Our findings suggest that gender mixed workplaces may be able to increase productivity by setting the thermostat higher than current standards," the study found.

The findings are cold comfort to women who have to carry extra layers - jumpers, shawls, socks, even blankets - to keep warm in their offices.

And perhaps it explains why men wearing suits and ties are determined to plunge their offices into an ice age.

More Stories

employment office study women work

Top Stories

    MP speaks out on Adani process, election result

    premium_icon MP speaks out on Adani process, election result

    Politics Glenn Butcher has played down a potential bloodbath for the Queensland Government during next year's election following the Coalition's federal election victory

    'Outdated look': CBD to be given $2m footpath facelift

    premium_icon 'Outdated look': CBD to be given $2m footpath facelift

    News The project will be funded by council and the State Government.

    New funding for $1.4m Calliope multi-purpose centre approved

    premium_icon New funding for $1.4m Calliope multi-purpose centre approved

    Council News Cost of the project is nearly double initial funding

    'Drug dealers aren't reliable': Woman finds meth in her dope

    premium_icon 'Drug dealers aren't reliable': Woman finds meth in her dope

    News WOMAN fronts court after she tested positive for drugs

    • 23rd May 2019 7:43 AM