Women ‘traumatised’ after ‘horrific’ head-on crane crash

Multiple emergency services crews working to free a pair of young Mooloolah Valley women who suffered horrific injuries in a crash with a crane at Ilkley.

Two young women who "miraculously" survived a crash with a crane in the Sunshine Coast hinterland have been released from hospital but face a "long road" to recovery ahead.

The Mooloolah Valley women, a 19-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger, were involved in a head-on crash with a crane at Ilkley on March 29.

Police said the crash unfolded about 3pm along Ilkley Road with the car travelling west and the crane travelling in the opposite direction.

Ilkley Road was closed for several hours as a result of the crash and the matter remains under investigation by the Sunshine Coast forensic crash unit.

Lead investigator Senior Constable Diesel Campbell said it was a miracle that the women escaped from the wreckage with their lives.

He alleged the crane had ended up on the "wrong side of the road".

"It's extremely lucky the crane hadn't gone further over the vehicle," Constable Campbell said.

"They're very unlucky but lucky."

Constable Campbell said both women had spent weeks in hospital and that the driver had undergone multiple surgeries.

He said the driver sustained "horrific" injuries to her legs and that the passenger sustained a neck injury which has required her to wear a neck brace.

"They are out of hospital but face a long, long road ahead," he said.

"The driver has horrific injuries, severe leg injuries.

"It's a miracle they're alive really."

The women were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in serious conditions.

Constable Campbell said the women were "traumatised" from the ordeal but somehow remained "upbeat".

"They are very strong-minded girls, have a lot of spunk and are being well supported by their families," he said.

"They're sad, upset and angry. They want a form of justice."

The driver of the crane, a 40-year-old Coolum Beach man, escaped serious injuries.

Constable Campbell said the public had provided footage to police for the investigation.

He said the crane company was also helping with inquiries.