Women to join forces in new comp

MORE COMPETITION: Past Brothers celebrate winning the BRL women's grand final last year. The club will now face more sides this season with Gladstone Rugby League joining the competition. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: A Gladstone team was the last to knock off Past Brothers in a women's Bundaberg Rugby League grand final and now the Port City will get the chance to do it again.

The Bundaberg Rugby League has confirmed the women's competition will join forces with Gladstone Rugby League for this season.

Past Brothers, The Waves and Hervey Bay will join Tannum Seagals, Gladstone Wallabys and Gladstone Valleys in a six-team competition at this stage.

The Calliope Roosters, who won the BRL women's competition in 2015, could be a seventh team but it is unlikely at the moment.

Isis is also out after failing to get enough numbers.

"We've been having talks with Bundy for a full competition and had a senior meeting on Monday night,” Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff said.

"All the clubs are happy (to join). Gladstone Brothers won't have a women's team and Calliope Roosters are very unlikely to have a women's team.”

Gladstone has been forced to look at other options for its competition after Rockhampton Rugby League decided not to include the women and the men for this season.

The GRL last weekend at the Queensland Rugby League conference had discussions with BRL chairman Mike Ireland and the QRL Central Region.

The move is now expected to be completed by the end of this week.

"I'll be talking to Richard in the next 24 hours and we're happy to go ahead with it all,” Ireland said yesterday.

"We'll then talk to the local clubs and make sure it is good.

"To be honest playing in a six-side competition is a lot better, you get stronger sides and it's ideal to do a draw for.”

Ireland said travel arrangements would be worked out with Bundaberg clubs and raised the idea that some matches could be held in Tannum Sands or Miriam Vale to make it half way for all sides.

The competition is likely to go over 12 rounds with each team to play each other twice.

"Two years ago we had the Calliope Brothers and it worked very well for all involved,” Ireland said.

"For us we want to see how it goes this year but there would be no reason why this couldn't continue into 2020 as well.”