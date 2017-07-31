25°
Women team up to help with childbirth

Julia Bartrim
| 31st Jul 2017 4:30 AM
TEAMWORK: Alison Kelly and Marguerita Dobrinin at the Zonta Club's birthing kit assembly day.
TEAMWORK: Alison Kelly and Marguerita Dobrinin at the Zonta Club's birthing kit assembly day.

FOR many women in developing countries, giving birth does not mean a trip to the hospital, it may not even mean a midwife.

Instead they may give birth in their own homes, far from medical services, running higher risks of infections which can result in death.

The knowledge of these preventable deaths brought 80 women and girls to a room at Trinity College, Gladstone, on Saturday morning to prepare 2,000 birthing kits.

Zonta Club Gladstone president Alison Kelly said the club got the word out through social media it would be preparing the kits.

"I'm overwhelmed, this is just fantastic, I think we might need a bigger room,” Mrs Kelly said.

The birthing kits being assembled contain basic items including a plastic sheet, gloves, a scalpel and soap, which are designed to help reduce the risk of infection for mother and child.

The kit is tiny, the size of a fold-up poncho, and when the women finish assembling them, they will be sent to the Birthing Kit Foundation in South Australia, and from there, they will go where they are needed most.

Zonta Clubs across Australia are significant supporters of the BKF.

Mrs Kelly said she heard a "doctor in Afghanistan saying how much he's noticed the improvement in the success rates of births as a result of the birthing kits they've been distributing”.

The Zonta Club Gladstone held numerous fund-raising events in order to purchase the items to make the kits.

Marguerita Dobrinin is one of the volunteers on the assembly line and she is also a member of Midday Rotary.

When asked why she volunteered her time she said, "a little bit of effort for us is lifesaving for women”.

"It's only taken us just over an hour, how wonderful is that? It's been an enjoyable day.”

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  birthing kit foundation pregnancy volunteers zonta club

