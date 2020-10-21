Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Women pulled from vehicle in horror attack at traffic lights

by Andrea Falvo
21st Oct 2020 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CAIRNS detectives are appealing for information after a horror roadway attack where a 27-year-old woman was dragged from her vehicle by her hair and seriously assaulted.

An Edmonton woman was stopped in the right hand lane at traffic lights at the intersection of McCormack and Lennon Streets, Manunda about 7pm on Monday when a second vehicle also pulled into the lane.

A police spokeswoman said a female then alighted from that vehicle and allegedly seriously assaulted the 27-year-old, dragging her from her car by her hair before striking her in the head with an unknown object.

"She managed to flee and drove herself to Cairns Hospital where she received medical treatment for a laceration to the back of her head," she said.

"The other woman got into the silver or light blue MPV Mazda Wagon and they left."

Community Newsletter SignUp

The alleged attacker is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance and was wearing a grey loose-fitting top.

At the time of the assault, the woman was a passenger in a silver or light blue MPV Mazda Wagon with unknown registration with two men.

The driver was described as being younger than the woman, of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance with short black hair.

The third, was described as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island man who was in the rear seat of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this assault is urged to contact police on. and quote reference number QP2002170515.

Originally published as Women pulled from vehicle in horror attack at traffic lights

More Stories

assault crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate’s dad involved in incident at Boyne booth

        Premium Content Candidate’s dad involved in incident at Boyne booth

        News A One Nation volunteer claims MP’s dad was involved in a physical altercation.

        • 21st Oct 2020 12:04 PM
        Men’s sheds can now apply for grants

        Premium Content Men’s sheds can now apply for grants

        News “Our local men’s sheds have become a focal point for the Flynn community.”

        • 21st Oct 2020 12:00 PM
        Get trackside for Gladstone’s big race day

        Premium Content Get trackside for Gladstone’s big race day

        News ‘It will be like no other event the track has experienced’

        • 21st Oct 2020 12:00 PM
        West Gladstone powerpole fire causes power outage

        Premium Content West Gladstone powerpole fire causes power outage

        News A POWERPOLE fire in West Gladstone last night was a reminder to residents storm...