Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Inmates at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre have sewn clothes for children in need.
Inmates at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre have sewn clothes for children in need.
Offbeat

Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
20th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOMEN prisoners are providing beautiful handmade clothing to children in need thanks to a program being run out of Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre.

As part of a partnership between Queensland Corrective Services and Uniforms 4 Kids, prisoners at BWCC have been repurposing law enforcement and emergency service uniforms into clothing for children in need.

 

 

The uniforms are donated by emergency services personnel and are then cut, modified and sewn into outfits including dresses, two piece suits, shorts, skirts and scrunchies.

General manager Darryll Fleming said that the program gave the women an opportunity to give back to the community as well as teaching them key life and vocational skills, giving them a better chance at employment once released.

 

 

"International research tells us that these skills can reduce the women's chances of reoffending when they leave our centres," he said.

"We have seen an improvement in behaviour, and the women have shown a real willingness to come to work and be part of a structured day while involved in the program which is fantastic."

From the program's inception in October to the second week of November, prisoners made more than 100 items.

brisbane women's correctional centre uniforms 4 kids
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone councillor not contesting 2020 election

        premium_icon Gladstone councillor not contesting 2020 election

        News IT HAS been the “best job” he’s ever had but a Gladstone councillor has decided his name will not be on the ballot for the 2020 election.

        WHAT’S ON: Keep the kids entertained these holidays

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Keep the kids entertained these holidays

        News List of school holiday events across the region to get students out and about.

        Fireys ‘strong plan’ to contain fires in 24hrs

        premium_icon Fireys ‘strong plan’ to contain fires in 24hrs

        News QFES are hopeful firefighters will get to spend Christmas with their families after...

        ME AND MY BOAT: Perfect mix of racing and leisure

        premium_icon ME AND MY BOAT: Perfect mix of racing and leisure

        News The owner enjoys racing, but says the boat is also great for cruising around the...