Women-only rideshare service rolls up to Gladstone

SHEBAH: One Shebah driver was active in Gladstone when The Observer accessed the app around midday yesterday.

SHEBAH: One Shebah driver was active in Gladstone when The Observer accessed the app around midday yesterday. Noor Gillani

A RIDESHARE service for women has made its way to Gladstone and is on the road to keep growing.

Shebah drivers are all women and cater to female passengers and children.

A Shebah spokeswoman said passengers could access car seats and booster seats when booking a journey through the company's mobile application. The app rolled out in Gladstone last year and has only a few active drivers.

"We only have a handful of drivers in Gladstone with approx 30 to 40 riders registered and demand is growing,” the spokeswoman said.

"We are focused on getting more drivers on the road to meet the demand so Gladstone ladies should get applying.”

She said Shebah's function was significant in regional centre's like Gladstone as it offered safety and employment opportunities for women.

"We understand that regional areas require more transport options so to us, it's a huge opportunity for us to now focus on growing our services regionally by onboarding more drivers, training them and ensuring we can meet the demand as it grows,” the spokeswoman said.

"We will also help tackle unemployment and provide more flexible work to women in these areas.”