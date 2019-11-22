Women on Wikipedia

Paulette Flint will be one of the first women in Gladstone to have her profile submitted to Wikipedia for a project run by the Zonta Club of Gladstone.

A PROJECT that shares the stories of five inspiring Gladstone women will be launched this weekend.

Gladstone Regional Libraries and the Zonta Club of Gladstone have collaborated on a project called Gladstone Region Women on Wiki.

Dr Emilia Dauway, Paulette Flint, Betty Laver, Betty Mergard and Dr Linda Pfeiffer will each have a Wikipedia page and an online encyclopedia compiled by 33 million volunteer editors.

Zonta Club’s Robyn Liddell said only one in five women had Wikipedia pages, so they wanted to change that by writing about five women of note in the region.

Gladstone libraries’ Sue Norris said it was a privilege to research these five women who had contributed so much to the community in such diverse ways.

Historical researcher Paulette Flint said it was quite exciting to be recognised in the community.

“I’m pleased to be one of the first women they thought about,” Ms Flint said.

“It’s such a good project, seeing its about women getting the recognition they deserve,” she said.

The launch will be held this Saturday at 2pm. RSVP by phoning 4976 6400 or email library­@gladstone.qld.gov.au.