Women hospitalised after two-vehicle crash on hwy

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Crash on the Dawson Hwy in West Gladstone on Sunday morning. Source: Facebook

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Crash on the Dawson Hwy in West Gladstone on Sunday morning. Source: Facebook

Initial 10.28am:

Two women were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at West Gladstone on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy at 9.44am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two women were taken to Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions.

Mayor Matt Burnett has advised to avoid the area in a social media post.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no roads were blocked and the vehicles had been towed.