Women hospitalised after two-vehicle crash on hwy
Initial 10.28am:
Two women were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at West Gladstone on Sunday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy at 9.44am.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two women were taken to Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions.
Mayor Matt Burnett has advised to avoid the area in a social media post.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no roads were blocked and the vehicles had been towed.