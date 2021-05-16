Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Crash on the Dawson Hwy in West Gladstone on Sunday morning. Source: Facebook
News

Women hospitalised after two-vehicle crash on hwy

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
16th May 2021 10:22 AM
Initial 10.28am:

Two women were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at West Gladstone on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy at 9.44am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two women were taken to Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions.

Mayor Matt Burnett has advised to avoid the area in a social media post.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no roads were blocked and the vehicles had been towed.

dawson hwy west gladstone crash
Gladstone Observer

        Girl hospitalised after pedestrian and vehicle incident

        GPC grows empire with new Bundaberg marine base

        Smoke from planned burn to impact residents

        O'Dowd: 'NAIF Reforms boost investment'

