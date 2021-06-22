Menu
The women have admitted in court to planning genital mutilation on a two-week-old girl.
Women admit trying to mutilate baby girl

by Angie Raphael
22nd Jun 2021 2:59 PM | Updated: 5:39 PM

Two women have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from their attempt to have a baby girl circumcised in Perth.

Police alleged the women, aged 23 and 50 at the time, planned genital mutilation on a two-week-old girl in Canning Vale in January this year.

Officers were allegedly alerted after the women approached a doctor and asked for a circumcision procedure to be performed on the infant, which was refused.

The women faced Armadale Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit an indictable principal offence.

Shortly before the pair made their first appearance in court, police said while diversity of cultural and ethnic groups was embraced, people still had to abide by the law.

“Practices which may be acceptable by some cultures and in some countries may constitute criminal offences in Western Australia,” police said.

“It is an offence to commit female genital mutilation in Western Australia.”

The women will face a sentencing hearing in the West Australian District Court on August 20.

