Wombat carers at risk of leaving the region

A WOMBAT conservation facility is at risk of leaving the Gladstone Region if they can't secure urgent funds.

Australian Animals Care and Education Safe Haven has been in Mount Larcom for eight years as a research facility for the southern hairy-nosed wombat and a wildlife sanctuary.

But owner Tina Janssen said for the past few years they've been "operating in the red".

"There's no surplus money, there's no real funding or support," Ms Janssen said.

"Without that we're not doing true conservation."

At the facility they have 22 wombats and 35 gliders, and in care six joeys, birds, lizards and non-venomous snakes among other animals.

Ms Janssen has worked with University of Queensland students for research projects until last year when they couldn't afford to.

They are classed as world experts in wombat reproduction and have published 27 papers.

But without financial support Ms Janssen said moving to southeast Queensland was the only option.

"There's more people down there, I've got more chance of getting help and I'm closer to the uni," Ms Janssen said.

She said she was sad to have to sell but would need five years of guaranteed funding to stay.

"I have to think about being viable at the end of the day," she said.

Can you help?

To make a tax deductible donation visit aace.org.au