Woman’s X-rated find on $19 Myer bag

A Sydney woman was searching for handbags online when she came across an unexpected design that left her “shocked”.

A Sydney woman was searching for handbags online when she came across an unexpected design that left her “shocked”.

An Aussie woman was shopping on Myer's website when she came across an unexpected find.

The Sydney grandmother was searching for handbags when she discovered the store's X-rated $19.95 Wild Fur You Australiana Tote Bag.

She eagerly clicked on the native-themed print, however upon closer inspection, she realised the bag wasn't as innocent as she first thought.

The print showed native Aussie animals, from kangaroos, koalas, dingoes and emus, engaging in sexual activity.

RELATED: Woman's X-rated $2 pool noodle hack

A Sydney women was shopping on Myer’s website when she came across this unique print on a tote bag. Picture: Myer

In one scene, two echidnas appeared to be watching their friends mate, while another showed a Tasmanian devil biting its partner's shoulder.

"I am all for a cheeky joke, but I draw the line at this," the grandmother told 7News. "Shocking!"

It appears the tote bag is "no longer available" on Myer's website. They have a clutch version with the same controversial design for $10, however it too appears to be just as popular with an "out of stock" message on the product.

"Rock this daring clutch illustrated by Lilly Perrott and cause a scene," the description reads.

While it may be a little too risque for some, others love it, inundating Myer's reviews section of the bags with a mostly 5-star ratings.

RELATED: Ikea's 'penis rug' shocks shoppers

It also comes in a clutch, but it too is ‘out of stock’. Picture: Myer

"Great gift, you may even snag one for yourself," one person wrote, adding that the bag is of "good quality", "large and uniquely Australian".

Another said the purse has a "durable quality to the zipper".

"The print is certainly hilarious and went famously well when given to a friend who likes telling green jokes," the person continued.

"Unexpectedly raunchy but completely hilarious! Bought this to post to a friend in the US and definitely got more than I bargained for!" a third person added.

RELATED: Bookshelf detail infuriating thousands

Australian company La La Land is behind the cheeky design, with a range of other bags in the ‘Wild Fur You’ print. Picture: La La Land

The creators behind the design are Aussie brand La La Land, which sells a range of items including bags, reusable mugs and tea towels in the "Wild Fur You" print.

"A best-selling cheeky Australian themed illustration by our talented in-house artist at La La Land, Lilly Perrott," La La Land's website reads.

"A perfect adult gift to stand against the ordinary."

If you're keen to get your hands on the now sold-out tote and clutch items on the Myer website, the original makers still have plenty options available via its own site.

Originally published as Woman's X-rated find on $19 Myer bag