Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman’s road side escape from alleged rapist

by Pete Martinelli
18th Jun 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN leapt from a moving car to escape her alleged rapist, a court heard.

After enduring a drive allegedly fraught with physical and sexual abuse, the woman managed to unlock the rear door of the moving vehicle and ran to a nearby shop in Yungaburra, where she begged for sanctuary against her alleged rapist.

Cairns District Court this week heard Sam Pearson was driving the car to Atherton on April 7 last year and repeatedly punched the woman while she cowered in the passenger seat. He has pleaded not guilty to rape, assault occasioning bodily harm and deprivation of liberty.

Crown Prosecutor Nicole Friedewald told the court the pair was driving to the Tablelands after Mr Pearson sent the woman a string of abusive messages.

The physical assaults allegedly began in earnest after they pulled into a service station.

"He punched her in the side of the face," Ms Friedewald said. She told the court the defendant digitally raped the woman before she was able to escape from the back seat.

The trial continues.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    'Stupid': Plant operator caught growing illegal crops

    premium_icon 'Stupid': Plant operator caught growing illegal crops

    News Police execute search warrant at plant operator's home and find four illegal crops.

    • 18th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    'Magnificent job': Passerby praised for extinguishing blaze

    premium_icon 'Magnificent job': Passerby praised for extinguishing blaze

    News Crews were called to the Dolphin St property before 9.30am

    • 18th Jun 2019 10:59 AM
    Police ask for public help after Tannum Sands hit and run

    premium_icon Police ask for public help after Tannum Sands hit and run

    Crime A gold Suzuki Vitara was last sighted heading towards Gladstone

    • 18th Jun 2019 10:20 AM
    'They danced all night': Mt Larcom Show Ball a success

    premium_icon 'They danced all night': Mt Larcom Show Ball a success

    News Find out who the winners were and how the night went.

    • 18th Jun 2019 10:00 AM