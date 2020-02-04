Woman’s racy $185 per hour cleaning business

Nikki Belton once charged clients $30 an hour to clean their homes but she soon discovered how a more racy version could earn her six times the amount.

Nikki Belton, 33, runs a cleaning company with her employees raking in up to £95-an-hour ($A185) by stripping off and polishing clients' houses in lingerie or completely nude.

The successful businesswoman from the UK, transformed her £16.50-an-hour ($A30) service when she realised a nude version would earn her more cash, The Sun reported.

The Naked Cleaning Company offers various domestic cleaning services from lingerie wearing, topless and fully naked cleaners from £75-per-hour ($A145) to up to £95-per-hour ($A185).

"I launched the Naked Cleaning Company as a branch off my main cleaning company because I noticed that there was nothing like it out there," Ms Belton from Devon, England said.

"So far we've had thousands of people contacting us who are interested - but some people don't actually think it's real because it's so unheard of.

"I want to hit out at the people who've been saying that I wouldn't do it, so I'm offering to clean for five people myself."

Ms Belton launched her company in January, with cleaners across the country now being available to book on their confidential website.

She claims the process is safe and secure with both clients and cleaners undergoing background checks.

Cleaners must have some professional cleaning experience, must be over 25 and can be of any shape or size.

"At the end of the day we're a business and there's nothing sexual about it - it's more of an individual mindset where people can appreciate the male and female body while respecting the nature of our company," Ms Belton said.

"Our cleaners aren't sex objects, they're there to do a job."

Staff arrive at the client's given address fully clothed in smart trousers and a coat, and can strip off whenever they like to start cleaning.

Ms Belton said her business operates a very strict "no touch" policy and said she can't understand people who claim the role is the same as being a sex worker.

The self-employed cleaners have to wear gloves while carrying out tasks, and are told to avoid bleach and cleaning tough household objects such as ovens.

