Woman's nightclub outburst fuelled by discrimination

A MAGISTRATE has apologised to a woman after a court was told she was the victim of discrimination at a Gladstone nightclub.

Terita Latoya Mason was escorted from the Central Lane Hotel on December 21 after she kicked and broke an identification scanner.

Mason pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage.

The court was told she had previously been refused entry into the nightclub by a security guard who said: "I don't want you in here”.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client believed she was discriminated against for her choice of clothing and sexual orientation.

The court was told Mason left the club but returned shortly after and kicked the ID scanner.

Police were called and officers found Mason on the dance floor and escorted her from the nightclub.

The court was told she was too intoxicated to participate in an interview but told police "It was a silly mistake” and "It is what it is”.

Mason was arrested, taken to the watch-house and released on bail.

The court was told she had no criminal history.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella noted there was a reference made to Mason's sexual orientation, causing her to kick the scanner.

He said her behaviour was not condoned.

"But bigotry, bias or prejudice has no place in our society and for that, I apologise,” Mr Kinsella said.

He imposed a $550 fine and did not record a conviction.