Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman bitten by a potentially deadly black snake has made a remarkable phone call for help.
A woman bitten by a potentially deadly black snake has made a remarkable phone call for help.
News

Woman’s incredible call after snake bite horror

by Chris Clarke
7th Oct 2020 4:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Goomeri woman called her friend "as cool as a cucumber" after she was bitten by a potentially deadly snake on Wednesday and rushed to hospital, northwest of Brisbane.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was at her home when she was bitten by the black snake about 9am.

"I'll give her a bravery award," a friend of the woman said.

"Rings me up as cool as a cucumber - 'I have been bitten by a black snake' - all correct procedure already applied."

The woman was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition where she was awaiting results.

"She is at Kingaroy Hospital and is being well taken care of by Murgon Ambulance personnel while she waits," the friend said.

"Hopefully it was a non-venomous snake."

The friend has posted a warning about the incident online, saying snake season is back.

"Please be careful," she said.

"Snakes are a very present danger already this year."

Originally published as Woman's incredible call after snake bite horror

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barge carrying 350 tonne of excavation equipment bound for Gove

        Premium Content Barge carrying 350 tonne of excavation equipment bound for...

        News Barge carrying 350 tons of McCosker’s earthmoving equipment bound for Gove.

        • 7th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
        ‘Great atmosphere’: Agnes Water Triathlon a huge success

        Premium Content ‘Great atmosphere’: Agnes Water Triathlon a huge success

        News The president of the Agnes Water Triathlon shared his thoughts on the recent event.

        First of its kind firetruck gifted to Gladstone station

        Premium Content First of its kind firetruck gifted to Gladstone station

        News GLADSTONE firefighters will have an added advantage this bushfire season, with a...

        Afternoon joyride lands man in court

        Premium Content Afternoon joyride lands man in court

        News A Gladstone L-plater drove after smoking a bong and he was caught.