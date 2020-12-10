Woman’s ‘hypocritical’ bail application

A woman was labelled a hypocrite after showing a video discussing the devastation of drugs during a bail application for drug supply charges.

A GLADSTONE woman was labelled a hypocrite after her lawyer played a video to the court discussing the negative impact drugs had on her life.

Pia Sandra May Albury, 37, has been charged with 16 offences, including eight counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one of trafficking dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend applied for bail for Ms Albury in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 30.

She played a video from NITV where Ms Albury discussed her former substance addictions following deaths in the family.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Griffith told the court if convicted, Ms Albury would be facing a period of imprisonment right after finishing a period of parole for similar drug offending.

She said the prosecution’s strength of the evidence was high as they had messages from Ms Albury’s phone from Facebook.

“The video that was played before the court talks about rehab and also how devastating addiction was,” Sgt Griffith said.

“What is concerning and somewhat hypocritical is she’s now supplying these drugs to other people, therefore feeding their addiction.”

Ms Townsend told the court Ms Albury’s father had recently died which caused her to relapse.

Ms Townsend said Ms Albury also needed to find a way to fund travel to attend the funeral.

She said the allegations that her client had sold marijuana was purely to fund her travel and the alleged trafficking only occurred over two days.

She said the bail application was a “mercy plea” to be able to attend the funeral.

“The very thing she was trying to achieve she may as well have prevented herself to do by the alleged mode of trying to do it,” Ms Townsend said.

“It’s not a case of she’s been carrying on a business.

“While there was a profit motive, the profit was a specific purpose.”

Magistrate Bevan Manthey agreed with the prosecution that the alleged offending was hypocritical.

“She’s put herself in this position, no one-else,” Mr Manthey said.

Ms Albury’s bail was refused.

Her matter was adjourned until February.