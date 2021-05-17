A woman has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the manslaughter of a girl, 16, who was allegedly killed by a man who left her body in a barrel.

Tracy Ann Thomson, of Palmwoods on the Sunshine Coast, who is pregnant, pleaded guilty to the charge in Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

Thomson is charged with being an accessory after the fact to the manslaughter of Larissa Beilby, 16, by Zlatko Sikorsky, between June 22 and 28, at Buccan.

The charge alleges that Thomson, knowing that Zlatko Sikorsky was guilty of the crime of manslaughter, assisted Sikorsky by enabling him to escape punishment, between June 26 and 30, 2018, at Alexandra Headlands and elsewhere.

Ms Bielby's body was found in a barrel on the tray of a ute found abandoned at Stapylton on the Gold Coast.

She had been reported missing by her father a day earlier.

Thomson was discharged by Justice Ann Lyons on a previous charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Zlatko Sikorsky died in hospital in November, last year, after he was assaulted in a Brisbane jail.

He had been committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on charges of murder, torture, deprivation of liberty, and interfering with a corpse.

Ms Thomson will be sentenced at a future date, with the case to be reviewed on June 25.

The court was told Thomson, who is on bail, had significant health issues.

Originally published as Woman's guilty plea in shocking body-in-barrel case