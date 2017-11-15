Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'STUPID': The bizarre bucket list that landed 55yo in court

Ticking off meth from her bucket list landed a lady in court but has not come between her and what's next on the list: Skydiving.
Ticking off meth from her bucket list landed a lady in court but has not come between her and what's next on the list: Skydiving. Martin Sykes
Sarah Steger
by

THERE'S something to be said about people who commit themselves to trying new things. It's brave, it takes courage and it isn't always easy being out of your comfort zone.

But that's exactly what a 55-year-old Gladstone woman committed herself to: a bucket list. The only problem? It landed her in court.

Anne Snowdon pleaded guilty to three charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week after police found her in possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police prosecutor Acting Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said on July 14 police executed a search warrant at the defendant's address at Belmont.

During the search of her caravan home, officers found a wooden box containing a glass pipe, which Snowdon said she had used to smoke methamphetamine.

Police also discovered 0.2g of methamphetamine and utensils used in connection with the crime, including a metal grinder and a red pipe.

The court heard Snowdon had no criminal history and had only come by the methamphetamine because one of the things on her bucket list was trying the drug.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told acting Gladstone magistrate Mark Morrow his client's list, which was essentially a collection of things she wanted to do in her lifetime, had been a "stupid idea" and had since been "scrapped".

He said she seriously regretted putting methamphetamine on the ill-fated bucket list.

But although the drugs had to be crossed off the piece of paper, the idea behind the list could not be erased from her mind as easily.

"It was so dumb ... I'm so embarrassed ... but that doesn't mean my list is done," Snowdon told The Observer.

She said next on her list of to-dos was skydiving, which she said she had always wanted to do.

When asked where she was planning to go for the massive jump, she confessed she wasn't decided yet, but that Hervey Bay was high on the list of possible locations.

Snowdon received the benefit of having no conviction recorded for the drug-related offences.

However, she was fined $600 by Mr Morrow.

Related Items

Topics:  acting magistrate mark morrow bucket list crime drugs editors picks gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court methamphetamine police

Gladstone Observer
Boyne River dredging work around the corner

Boyne River dredging work around the corner

Dredging project will help make the Boyne River safer for boaties

FULL LIST: Where you can vote in the region on November 25

The first day of pre-polling in Gladstone for the 2017 state election.

Where to vote on election day

4CC official opening: Station has strong family ties

FAMILY TIES: 4CC breakfast host Michael J Bailey, Grant Broadcasters chair Janet Cameron, 4CC general manager Jace McIntyre, regional general manager Matt Chapman and Grant Broadcasters CEO Grant Cameron at the 4CC official opening.

Owners Grant Broadcasters are a family-owned company.

Shout out forever immortalises The Observer in the Senate

Matt Canavan gives The Observer a shout out in the Senate on what people in Central Queensland are saying about the Adani Carmichael project.

THE Observer was mentioned on the floor of the Senate yesterday.

Local Partners