'STUPID': The bizarre bucket list that landed 55yo in court

Ticking off meth from her bucket list landed a lady in court but has not come between her and what's next on the list: Skydiving.

Ticking off meth from her bucket list landed a lady in court but has not come between her and what's next on the list: Skydiving. Martin Sykes

THERE'S something to be said about people who commit themselves to trying new things. It's brave, it takes courage and it isn't always easy being out of your comfort zone.

But that's exactly what a 55-year-old Gladstone woman committed herself to: a bucket list. The only problem? It landed her in court.

Anne Snowdon pleaded guilty to three charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week after police found her in possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police prosecutor Acting Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said on July 14 police executed a search warrant at the defendant's address at Belmont.

During the search of her caravan home, officers found a wooden box containing a glass pipe, which Snowdon said she had used to smoke methamphetamine.

Police also discovered 0.2g of methamphetamine and utensils used in connection with the crime, including a metal grinder and a red pipe.

The court heard Snowdon had no criminal history and had only come by the methamphetamine because one of the things on her bucket list was trying the drug.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told acting Gladstone magistrate Mark Morrow his client's list, which was essentially a collection of things she wanted to do in her lifetime, had been a "stupid idea" and had since been "scrapped".

He said she seriously regretted putting methamphetamine on the ill-fated bucket list.

But although the drugs had to be crossed off the piece of paper, the idea behind the list could not be erased from her mind as easily.

"It was so dumb ... I'm so embarrassed ... but that doesn't mean my list is done," Snowdon told The Observer.

She said next on her list of to-dos was skydiving, which she said she had always wanted to do.

When asked where she was planning to go for the massive jump, she confessed she wasn't decided yet, but that Hervey Bay was high on the list of possible locations.

Snowdon received the benefit of having no conviction recorded for the drug-related offences.

However, she was fined $600 by Mr Morrow.