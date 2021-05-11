Woman’s body recovered after tragic waterfall death

UPDATE: The body of a woman killed in a 50m plummet from the top of Windin Falls on the Atherton Tablelands has been recovered by the Rescue 510 helicopter.

On Sunday rescue crews were called to the remote waterfall attraction in the Wooroonooran National Park after a 58-year-old woman lost her footing and was swept over the falls by fast flowing water.

The body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered from the bottom of Windin Falls. Picture: Brendan Radke

The location of her body was pinpointed by the rescue helicopter late Sunday and about 12pm on Monday, in a complex mission lasting almost two hours, her body was flown back to Cairns on-board the Rescue 510 helicopter.

Queensland Police land search and rescue co-ordinator Sergeant Winfried Weiss said no ground crews were involved in the recovery in rugged mountainous terrain about 130km south of Cairns.

"Everyone who was involved was winched in by the helicopter," he said.

EARLIER: Police have revealed more details about what happened at the top of Windin Falls that led to the death of a woman at the weekend as specialist crews attempt a highly complex retrieval.

At about 1pm on Sunday the alarm was raised when a 58-year-old woman got into trouble and fell 50m from the top of the popular attraction on the Atherton Tablelands in the Wooroonooran National Park.

Officer in charge of Atherton police station Kyell Palmer said the woman hiked 6km to the falls in a family party of four.

The group were visitors to the area.

"Our investigations will centre around looking at the deceased's (movements) at a creek approximately 15m above the edge of the falls," he said.

Senior Sergeant Palmer said police were investigating whether the woman slipped from the creek bank into the fast-flowing water and "as a result of entering the fast flowing waters they have washed her over the edge".

"We estimate it to be at least a 50m descent," he said.

The Rescue 510 helicopter searched for the woman who fell at Windin Falls. Picture: Stewart McLean

Senior Sergeant Palmer said witness statements had been collected from people at the top of the falls when the woman was swept over the edge.

The woman's body was located by the Rescue 510 helicopter about 4pm on Sunday.

The creek dropping off the mountain forms a natural horizon pool with a spectacular views down the Mulgrave Valley and since coronavirus lockdowns has become a Far North favourite, offering stunning social media photo opportunities.

When creeks levels are low the pool is considered safe to swim, however after rain large volumes of water make swimming at the top of the falls dangerous.

Located in the World Heritage listed Wet Tropics of Far North Queensland, Windin Falls is famous for it's pool atop the waterfall. Picture: Brendan Radke

One Atherton Tableland police team is at the scene today to assist with the recovery of the woman's body.

"It's a complex retrieval and we are working partner agencies, with Queensland Parks and Recuse 510 to ensure we can retrieve the deceased," Snr Sgt Palmer said.

"It's a highly complex retrieval and we're doing everything we can (but) we have to ensure the safety of the workers is maintained.

"(Airlifting the woman's body) is one of the options but there may be a range of options we have to look at."

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

peter.carruthers@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman's body recovered after tragic waterfall death