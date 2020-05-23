Menu
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Crime

Woman’s body found after fall from hotel balcony

by Campbell Gellie
23rd May 2020 6:13 AM
Police are investigating after a woman fell from a Sydney hotel balcony last night.

Emergency services were called to Sussex St about 8pm after reports of the fall from a balcony of the Hyatt Regency at Darling Harbour.

Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police discovered the woman's body on arrival, but it was not known if she died from the fall.

As many as seven general duty crews, three forensic crews and at least one senior officer were at the scene.

Late last night police had not yet formally identified the woman.

Originally published as Woman's body found after fall from hotel balcony

body crime death police

