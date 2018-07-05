'I will do it again': Bail refused over alleged SMS threat

A YOUNG woman has been refused bail after Gladstone Magistrates Court was told she had allegedly sent a threatening text message to the complainant in her case.

Brihannah Leigh Viggiani, 22, was committed to stand trial on charges of violent robbery and breaking and entering to commit an offence.

Appearing from prison by video link on Tuesday, Viggiani declined to enter a plea, but applied for bail through her lawyer Rio Ramos.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai opposed the application, saying Viggiani was an unacceptable risk of contacting the complainant in her case.

He said she was believed to have sent a text message to the complainant earlier this year, saying "I will get bail and will do it again but 1000 times worse".

Police also allege she told officers the complainant had "got what was coming to her and when I get out I will do it again".

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said it was worth noting her client had not contacted the complainant over the last 116 days she had been in custody.

But magistrate Dennis Kinsella said this was not a point in her client's favour, because she would have had to place the complainant's name on a list to call her from prison.

Mr Kinsella decided to refuse her bail, telling the court that even with the appropriate conditions there would be an unacceptable risk Viggiani would contact the complainant.

Viggiani earlier pleaded guilty to six other charges, including driving without a licence, failing to appear in court and possessing a controlled drug without authority.

She was convicted and not further punished on the basis that the offences meant she had breached a suspended sentence, for which she had already spent 116 days in prison.